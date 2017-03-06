Skier embarks on epic snow adventure in Alaska
Driving by Sierra-at-Tahoe on the morning of Feb. 21, 2017, on way back to the Bay Area on westbound US 50. The ski resort was closed due to extreme winter weather. Driving by Sierra-at-Tahoe on the morning of Feb. 21, 2017, on way back to the Bay Area on westbound US 50. The ski resort was closed due to extreme winter weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha...
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
|Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important stories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC