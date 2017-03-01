Looking back: March 1, 2017
Feb. 29, 2007 - Fairbanksans who drive to Valdez or Homer to go halibut fishing on charter boats will still be able to keep two fish a day this summer, at least that's the way it stands now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha...
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
|Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important stories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC