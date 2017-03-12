Iditarod is all about the dogs. Here's an Anchorage guy who loves his cats.

That much is clear from the small house Love shares in Anchorage's Fairview neighborhood with his wife, Laura, their two young kids, Jeffrey and Astrid, and their two cats, Sockeye and Oscar Anderson. "When you're a known cat man, people will find things for you," said Love, a 33-year-old Army staff sergeant with short brown hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.