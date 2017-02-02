New oil escort tugs get poor review before citizens' council
A vessel design firm hired by a Prince William Sound environmental watchdog group is skeptical of the capability of tugs being built to escort oil tankers out of Valdez. Marine engineer Robert Allan told members of the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens' Advisory Council board of directors on Jan. 19 that his company found "fairly significant deficiencies" in the designs of two classes of tugs that Edison Chouest Offshore plans to use in the sound starting next year.
