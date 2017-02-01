Looking back: February 1, 2017
Feb. 1, 2007 - ANCHORAGE - Lingering crude from the nation's largest oil spill has weathered only slightly in some places almost 18 years after the tanker Exxon Valdez ran aground and fouled hundreds of miles of Alaska shoreline, a new federal study released Wednesday concludes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha...
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
|Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important stories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC