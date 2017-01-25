Warmth and rain to bring 'nasty' road and avalanche conditions to Southcentral Alaska
A wave of warm, wet and windy weather passing through Southcentral Alaska over the next two days will increase road and avalanche hazards throughout the region, meteorologists said Wednesday. Michael Kutz, with the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, said a storm front moving across the northern Gulf of Alaska was expected to bring half an inch of rain, along with snow and gusting winds, to much of Southcentral by the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha...
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
|Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important stories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC