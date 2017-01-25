Warmth and rain to bring 'nasty' road...

Warmth and rain to bring 'nasty' road and avalanche conditions to Southcentral Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A wave of warm, wet and windy weather passing through Southcentral Alaska over the next two days will increase road and avalanche hazards throughout the region, meteorologists said Wednesday. Michael Kutz, with the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, said a storm front moving across the northern Gulf of Alaska was expected to bring half an inch of rain, along with snow and gusting winds, to much of Southcentral by the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... Nov '16 Kim 1
Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 The Overmind 13
tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kathleen 1
News 'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15) Nov '15 GayleWood 13
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
News Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14) Sep '14 Tuco Blondie 3
News Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14) Apr '14 important stories 1
See all Valdez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdez Forum Now

Valdez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Valdez, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC