Tanker-trailer spills fuel in Richardson Highway wreck near Paxson

Thousands of gallons of diesel fuel are believed to have spilled Monday afternoon from a double tanker-trailer that rolled into a ditch on the Richardson Highway, Alaska officials said. Alaska State Troopers responded to the crash, near Mile 164.4 of the Richardson about 20 miles south of Paxson, at 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to an online dispatch.

