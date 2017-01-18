Second tanker in recent days rolls and leaks diesel fuel, shutting down Richardson Highway
The year's second fuel tank rollover reported by state environmental regulators shut down the Richardson Highway for more than an hour on Tuesday, with a minor spill of ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the highway. The crashes have underscored concern about dangers posed to motorists and the environment amid a rising number of tanker-truck accidents in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
