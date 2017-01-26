Related:Troopers say Valdez man fled after reporting that his girlfriend died of a drug overdose

Alaska State Troopers are searching for a Valdez man after he called authorities to report his girlfriend had died of a drug overdose and then fled before officers arrived. Troopers report that they responded to an emergency call around 8:14 a.m. Jan. 16. Donney Carlson, 23, told troopers he woke up and found his girlfriend dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.