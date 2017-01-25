New oil escort tugs get poor review a...

New oil escort tugs get poor review at citizens' council

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

A slide from a presentation to the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens' Advisory Committee board of directors on Jan. 19 showed one of the design flaws identified by a third-party firm hired to evaluate new escort and support tugs now being built by Edison Chouest Offshore to handle oil tankers for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. A vessel design firm hired by a Prince William Sound environmental watchdog group is very skeptical of the capability of tugs being built to escort oil tankers out of Valdez.

