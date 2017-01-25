New oil escort tugs get poor review at citizens' council
A slide from a presentation to the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens' Advisory Committee board of directors on Jan. 19 showed one of the design flaws identified by a third-party firm hired to evaluate new escort and support tugs now being built by Edison Chouest Offshore to handle oil tankers for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. A vessel design firm hired by a Prince William Sound environmental watchdog group is very skeptical of the capability of tugs being built to escort oil tankers out of Valdez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
