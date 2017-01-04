Legal weed is hard to come by in Alaska
A customer pays for a purchase at Valdez marijuana shop Herbal Outfitters on opening day, Oct. 29, 2016. All three stores - Pakalolo Supply Co., Frozen Budz, and GoodSinse - have shut their doors as they wait for more cannabis to hit the wholesale market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha...
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
|Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important stories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC