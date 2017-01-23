From Colorado to AK - Colin Spencer's...

From Colorado to AK - Colin Spencer's Full Part

Journey along with Colin Spencer as he shreds his way from the lower 48 to the land of huge lines and spines in AK. This edit was made by Richie Colasanti and all filmed by Conner Winton during our long drive from Colorado up to Alaska.

Valdez, AK

