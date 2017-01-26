For the Alyeksa team, it's 40 years d...

For the Alyeksa team, it's 40 years down and 40 to go

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. Senior Vice President of Risk and Technical Support Curtis Nuttall, President Tom Barrett, Senior Director of Engineering Betsy Haines, and the rest of the TAPS team are working on conditions both real and theoretical to keep hundreds of thousands of barrels moving every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... Nov '16 Kim 1
Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 The Overmind 13
tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kathleen 1
News 'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15) Nov '15 GayleWood 13
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
News Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14) Sep '14 Tuco Blondie 3
News Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14) Apr '14 important stories 1
See all Valdez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdez Forum Now

Valdez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Valdez, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC