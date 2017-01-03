Alaska collects its first full month ...

Alaska collects its first full month of marijuana tax revenue

Tuesday Jan 3

Marijuana retailer Herbal Outfitters opened its doors to customer for the first time in Valdez on Oct. 29, 2016. The state of Alaska has received its batch of cannabis tax revenue from the first full month of retail marijuana sales.

