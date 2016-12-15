Before giant ship sank in a hurricane...

Before giant ship sank in a hurricane, with all hands lost, crewmen...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

In their final hours, with winds and giant waves battering the 40-year-old TOTE cargo ship, the crewmen tried to reassure themselves, saying aloud that mariners routinely faced much worse conditions in the Gulf of Alaska. "Well this is every day in Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... Nov '16 Kim 1
Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 The Overmind 13
tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend Jul '16 Kathleen 1
News 'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15) Nov '15 GayleWood 13
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
News Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14) Sep '14 Tuco Blondie 3
News Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14) Apr '14 important stories 1
See all Valdez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdez Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Valdez Cordova County was issued at January 03 at 3:30PM AKST

Valdez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Valdez, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC