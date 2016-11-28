Sockeye fire trial starts tomorrow

Sockeye fire trial starts tomorrow

The trial of an Anchorage couple charged with igniting the devastating Sockeye fire last year is scheduled to start Tuesday in District court in Palmer. State prosecutors say defendants Greg Imig, 60 and Amy DeWitt, 42, burned debris in June 2015 without properly clearing the area or keeping water on hand.

