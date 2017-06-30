Travel Guide: Colorado skiing

Fur-clad socialites and A-list celebrities alongside pickup truck and weekend warrior skiers all living large on slopes glorious enough to give Richard Dawkins religion. That may be how the world sees Colorado 's top ski destinations -- we'll go out on a snow-crusted limb and call them the best in North America -- but the rowdy frontier mountain spirit here still runs as deep as its top-end visitors' pockets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.