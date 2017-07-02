From a roadside hay trailer to 56 stores, Moea s Original Bar B Que is an Eagle Valley success story

One of the founders and current owners of Moe's Original Barbecue, Jeff Kennedy, 44, prepares chicken and ribs on a wood burning smoker outside their flagship restaurant in Eagle on June 22, 2017. One of the founders and current owners of Moe's Original Barbecue, Jeff Kennedy, 44, prepares chicken and ribs on a wood burning smoker outside their flagship restaurant in Eagle on June 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.