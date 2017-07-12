Cookie lady Debbie Kuehn, who tried to change the world one treat at a time, has died
Santa Fe Cookie Company owner Debbie Kuehn - known to downtown Denver workers as The Cookie Lady - baking in her store in Republic Plaza in 2009. She died last month at age 57. The ovens will fire up one last time inside the Santa Fe Cookie Company's tiny Republic Plaza storefront on Monday, but The Cookie Lady, Debbie Kuehn , won't be the one pulling out the trays of fragrant, delicious cookies, classical music playing in the background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun '17
|Nikki
|1
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC