Cookie lady Debbie Kuehn, who tried to change the world one treat at a time, has died

Santa Fe Cookie Company owner Debbie Kuehn - known to downtown Denver workers as The Cookie Lady - baking in her store in Republic Plaza in 2009. She died last month at age 57. The ovens will fire up one last time inside the Santa Fe Cookie Company's tiny Republic Plaza storefront on Monday, but The Cookie Lady, Debbie Kuehn , won't be the one pulling out the trays of fragrant, delicious cookies, classical music playing in the background.

