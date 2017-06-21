Wayward Black Bear Breaks Into Home, ...

Wayward Black Bear Breaks Into Home, Inadvertently Plays The Piano

Animals who play instruments on purpose are cute, and some of them seem to have genuine musical talent, but it's even cuter when a critter accidentally plays an instrument because they don't know what it is. Security cameras caught this video of a black bear breaking in to the Vail, Colorado home of Katie Hawley, and the scene was not very fun or amusing to watch at first.

