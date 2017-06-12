Vail Town Manager candidates will visit June 26, 27

After expanding its search for a new town manager, the Vail Town Council has invited additional candidates to visit for on-site interviews. The applicants will participate in community tours and interviews on Monday and Tuesday, June 26 and 27. A community meet and greet will be scheduled June 26. Interviews with the council and other screening panels will also be taking place during the two-day visit.

