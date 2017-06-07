Oregon company sweeps to win in Vail Valley biomass plant lawsuit
A federal court jury ruled Monday that the owners of Gypsum's biomass plant failed to pay the company that built it. Wellons, an Oregon company, won a $10.84 million verdict, handing biomass plant owner-operator Eagle Valley Clean Energy a defeat in a civil lawsuit that has slogged on for more than a year.
