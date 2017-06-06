'It's Pretty Shocking': Bear Gets Ins...

'It's Pretty Shocking': Bear Gets Inside Home, Plays The Piano

'It's Pretty Shocking': Bear Gets Inside Home, Plays The Piano Video of a black bear that got inside a Vail home and stepped up to the piano where he played a few notes is getting a lot of attention. And it's something the homeowners were not expecting.

