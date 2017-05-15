IFSC Boulder World Cup: Vail - Report
The fifth round of the IFSC Bouldering World Cup took place over the weekend in Vail, Colorado. Shauna Coxsey returned to the top and extended her overall lead, making her dominant in the season rankings.
