GoPro's palm-sized Fusion 360 camera is the equivalent of 6 GoPros
The action camera - CEO Nick Woodman prefers "lifestyle" instead - company released a trio of solid products last year with the sole goal of rejuvenating the brand and doubling down on its new mission to make video editing effortless for everyone. At this year's Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado, GoPro gave a very select group of media a first look at its next game-changing product: the GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera.
