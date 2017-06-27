Colorado ski resorts report second be...

Colorado ski resorts report second best season ever for 2016-17

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Gazette

Colorado Ski Country announced Thursday that its 22 member resorts have tallied a combined 7.3 million skier visits for the 2016-17 season, a figure the trade association expects will account for the state's second busiest season ever once finalized. A record 13 million were estimated to visit Colorado's slopes last season.

Read more at The Gazette.

