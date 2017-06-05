Bear pauses to play piano during brea...

Bear pauses to play piano during break-in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

VAIL, CO - A woman who reported a break-in soon learned that this was no ordinary burglary. It was a visit from a black bear looking for food and maybe a chance to play a little music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m... Tue Nikki 1
VMS Employee Housing Apr '17 Jab11 1
News Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16) Jul '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
News Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10) Feb '16 Vail inquiring minds 17
News Spanish Paella (Jul '15) Jul '15 Will Dockery 1
News Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jack 1
News Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14) Dec '14 Calvin James 1
See all Vail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vail Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Eagle County was issued at June 08 at 4:39AM MDT

Vail Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vail Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Vail, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC