'Bear de Lune': Black bear breaks into Colorado home, plays piano, eats everything

Katie Hawley was not home when the black bear toured her house in Vail, Colorado, but it had no problem getting in. She had accidentally left the kitchen window unlocked, and the bear slid it right open, as if it were familiar with the model.

