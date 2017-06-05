Bear breaks into Vail apartment, play...

Bear breaks into Vail apartment, plays piano

Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER It was like a scene from Disney's Country Bear Jamboree: A bear broke into a Vail, Colorado apartment and played a few notes on the piano before taking off. A woman who lives in the 4000 block of Meadow Drive called police on May 31 after she noticed someone had gone through her apartment while she was gone.

