Annual Trees for Vail native plant giveaway will be held from June 20 - 23
The town of Vail is sponsoring the distribution and giveaway of 100 native tree and shrub species as part of the annual Trees for Vail program. Beginning Tuesday, June 20, Vail residents or property owners who show proof of Vail residency will be eligible to pick up a free one-gallon tree or native shrub.
