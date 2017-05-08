Who is Jason Glass, the man poised to take the reins at Jeffco Schools?
Jason Glass is trading in the mountains of Vail and Beaver Creek for the foothills and flats of Jefferson County, as he moves from helming a 7,000-student school district with 25 schools to one with more than 150 schools and 86,000 kids. Glass last week was named the sole finalist to become superintendent of Colorado's No.
