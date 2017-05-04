Watch Steve Vai Play a Fan's Parker F...

Watch Steve Vai Play a Fan's Parker Fly Guitar

Tuesday May 2

Warning: There's nothing newsy or earth-shattering about this story; it's just a little something posted by a guitar geek for other guitar geeks. You've been warned! An interesting new clip turned up on YouTube earlier this spring; it shows someone handing Steve Vai a Parker Fly guitar at the 2015 Vai Academy in Vail, Colorado.

