Watch Steve Vai Play a Fan's Parker Fly Guitar
Warning: There's nothing newsy or earth-shattering about this story; it's just a little something posted by a guitar geek for other guitar geeks. You've been warned! An interesting new clip turned up on YouTube earlier this spring; it shows someone handing Steve Vai a Parker Fly guitar at the 2015 Vai Academy in Vail, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr 17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC