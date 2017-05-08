Visitation to U.S. ski areas climbed ...

Visitation to U.S. ski areas climbed in 2016-17, but still below 20-year average

Monday May 8

Skiers, many of whom dressed up in costumes, head toward the lift line to take advantage of the last of the snow during the last day of skiing for the 2016-2017 ski season at Loveland Ski Area on May 7, 2017 at Loveland Ski Area near Dillon. Skier visits to U.S. resorts climbed to 54.7 million in the 2016-17 season, up 3.7 percent from the season before.

