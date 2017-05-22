Vail Valley armed standoff suspect's ...

Vail Valley armed standoff suspect's bond set at $100,000

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Vail Daily News

The man who holed up in a house trailer in Dotsero during a seven-hour standoff with a SWAT team will stay in the Eagle County jail until he can raise $100,000 bond. Santos Crespin, 37, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning, after he surrendered to the SWAT team that surrounded the trailer Tuesday afternoon.

