Urologist claims journal co-founder drained $2M from company
Dr. Michael Brawer alleges in papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court that his former friend, Dr. Herbert Lepor, was secretly withdrawing money from the business account of MedReviews since 2005. The co-founder of a medical journal dedicated to urology left his close friend and business partner with a burning sensation - in the wallet - after spending $2 million on personal extravagances, a new lawsuit alleges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr 17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC