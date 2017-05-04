Urologist claims journal co-founder drained $2M from company

Dr. Michael Brawer alleges in papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court that his former friend, Dr. Herbert Lepor, was secretly withdrawing money from the business account of MedReviews since 2005. The co-founder of a medical journal dedicated to urology left his close friend and business partner with a burning sensation - in the wallet - after spending $2 million on personal extravagances, a new lawsuit alleges.

