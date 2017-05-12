The secret to a long life? It's all G...

The secret to a long life? It's all Greek to me

Because of its high life expectancy, the Greek Island of Ikaria has been called "the island where people forget to die." In the U.S., the counties with the highest life expectancy are in central Colorado, which coincides with higher incomes.

