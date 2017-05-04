Morro Bay City manager loses bid for a new job
Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham was a finalists for the town manager position in Vail, Colorado. However, the Vail Town Council decided to reopen the selection process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr 17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC