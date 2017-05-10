Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham resigns
Amid anger over his continuing job hunt, Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham today announced plans to resign. His last day is slated to be June 26. "The city council appreciates all that Dave has done for Morro Bay," Mayor Jamie Irons said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr 17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC