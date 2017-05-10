Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingh...

Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham resigns

Amid anger over his continuing job hunt, Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham today announced plans to resign. His last day is slated to be June 26. "The city council appreciates all that Dave has done for Morro Bay," Mayor Jamie Irons said.

