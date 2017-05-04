CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this ski season
DENVER Vacation rental site Airbnb is big business in Colorado's mountain towns to the tune of $32 million in host income this past season. According to a report from Airbnb, 2,800 hosts welcomed 121,000 guests into their homes between Nov. 15, 2016 and April 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr 17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC