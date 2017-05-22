Additional Lane On Vail Pass Would Help, Funding Just Isn't Available
Additional Lane On Vail Pass Would Help, Funding Just Isn't Available On any given day hundreds of tractor-trailers navigate the steep climb on Vail Pass. Often crashes close the road and CDOT wants to help make it safer, but they are running into budget realities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC