Vail's Ford Park parking closing April 13 - 17

Beginning at midnight Thursday, April 13 through 6 a.m. Monday, April 17, the Ford Park and soccer field permit parking lots will be closed temporarily to accommodate the free Spring Back to Vail concert on Saturday, April 15. Parking options for all pink parking pass holders will include use of the 125-space lot at the Vail Golf & Nordic Center clubhouse, 1775 Sunburst Drive. The lot will be available for displaced pink pass holder parking following the April 1 season closure of the Vail Nordic Center.

