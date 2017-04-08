Vail Mountain may add terrain for tra...

Vail Mountain may add terrain for training

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Denver Post

Federal authorities are looking at Vail Mountain's proposal to add 42 acres of skiable terrain for a training and competition area. The Vail Daily reports that the U.S. Forest Service held a public meeting on the proposal last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16) Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
News Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16) Jul '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
News Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10) Feb '16 Vail inquiring minds 17
News Spanish Paella (Jul '15) Jul '15 Will Dockery 1
News Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jack 1
News Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14) Dec '14 Calvin James 1
News Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14) Nov '14 you suck 1
See all Vail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vail Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Eagle County was issued at April 12 at 1:12PM MDT

Vail Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vail Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Vail, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC