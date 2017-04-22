Scene: Allentown Art Museum honors ma...

Scene: Allentown Art Museum honors major supporters at gala

Allentown Art Museum Gala honorees Al and Jill Douglass with Gala Committee chairs Teri Johnson and Carol Smoll in the museum's Frank Lloyd Wright Library April 8. Allentown Art Museum Gala honorees Al and Jill Douglass with Gala Committee chairs Teri Johnson and Carol Smoll in the museum's Frank Lloyd Wright Library April 8. The Allentown Art Museum honored longtime supporters Jill and Alfred E. Douglass at its sold-out black-tie gala April 8. More than 320 guests spent an evening on the main floor galleries enjoying food, flowers, music, auctions and art.

