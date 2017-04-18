Robert Randolph & The Family Band Per...

Robert Randolph & The Family Band Perform For 'Jam In The Van'

Robert Randolph & The Family Band recently released their latest studio album, Got Soul . The group brought a tour in support of the LP to Los Angeles late last month and recorded a session for Jam In The Van as part of the visit to Southern California.

