Networking and Education Abound at the 2017 SITE Summit
Attendees to this year's SITE Incentive Summit Americas , held April 6-9 in Vail, CO, enjoyed an action-packed weekend of networking, education, and incentive experiences. The invitation-only event brought together 90 hosted buyers as well as top incentive suppliers for a mix of business and educational activities, getting to know the destination by experiencing some of the local incentive offerings.
