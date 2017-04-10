McIlwraith to Present President's Lecture on April 18
Renowned equine orthopedic surgeon and researcher Wayne McIlwraith, BVSc, PhD, DSc, FRCVS, Dipl. ACVS, will be the featured speaker at the Colorado State University President's Community Lecture Series April 18, 6:30-8 p.m., local time, at the Lory Student Center Theatre on the university's Fort Collins campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
