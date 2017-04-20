Ken Roczen | Injury Update April 20th 2017 - Eleven surgeries for KR94

Ken Roczen has shared an update following his eleventh surgery since sustaining a compound fracture of the radius and a dislocated elbow and wrist, as well as related tissue damage at the 2017 Anaheim Two SX in January. The latest operation for the Team Honda HRC rider was on his elbow and required a bone from a donor and further clarifies the damage his body sustained in the crash.

