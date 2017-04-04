Colorado ski resorts sent record reve...

Colorado ski resorts sent record revenue-based rent payments to federal landlords in 2015-16

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Denver Post

April 06: A gondola heads up mountain at the Vail Resort April 06, 2016. For a fourth season in a row, 23 Colorado ski resorts operating on public land have sent record-setting rent checks back to Washington, revealing yet another gold-medal revenue harvest for the state's $4.8 billion ski resort industry.

