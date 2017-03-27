Super group 123GO! Project to kick of...

Super group 123GO! Project to kick off Spring Back to Vail, April 14-16

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Vail Daily News

This year's Spring Back to Vail celebration will feature a free concert at Ford Park with 123GO! Project and Magic! on Saturday, April 15. The spring tradition of donning costumes and skimming across icy water holds strong when the World Pond Skimming Championships returns to Golden Peak ... Noon to 3 p.m. - Tikis and Tunes Luau and Bud Light Bags Tournament semifinals, Sarge's at Mid-Vail 6 p.m. - Free live concert with 123GO! Project and Magic!, Ford Park Noon to 4 p.m. - Spring Back to Vail Expo Village open, with $3 Bug Light from noon to 1 p.m. and $3 burgers all day, Golden Peak Visit http://www.springbacktovail.com for more details or to register for the Bud Light Bags Tournament or World Pond Skimming Championships.

