PETA thanks firefighters for rescuing pet turtle named "Turtle"...
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is lauding firefighters who rescued and revived a pet turtle named "Turtle" who became frozen inside his terrarium after a crash on Vail Pass. PETA says a "Compassionate Fire Department Award" is on its way to the Vail Fire Department after the Sunday morning lifesaving effort.
